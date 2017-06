NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person walked into Depaul Medical Center with a gunshot wound late Friday night.

Police say they got a call that the victim walked into the medical facility at 11:54 p.m. From there, the person was transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for developments.