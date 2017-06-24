Former Nansemond-Suffolk Academy student dies in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a Friday night fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Bahama Breeze restaurant located in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440.

Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, who graduated from Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Suffolk, Va. was found just before 10 p.m. lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Lennon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to WNCT, Lennon was a former football player for East Carolina University. He is listed on the ECU football website as a player from 2011 to 2014.

A woman who answered the phone at the restaurant said police asked people gathering by the scene to remain inside.

One woman reported hearing the shooting, seeing a man who had been shot, and two men running from the scene in opposite directions.

“It’s very sad. It looks like a young guy,” said Linda Graham, who was dining at the restaurant. “It’s very sad; it’s heartbreaking because you hate to see their lives cut short like this.”

Police say no one is in custody and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.