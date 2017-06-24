Firefighters respond to reports of boat fire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to the report of a boat fire in the area of North King Street and Rudd Lane, Saturday morning.

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred around 8:18 a.m. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they saw smoke coming from inside the boat.

Firefighters found that the boats generator was burning oil, and there was no visible fire. The generator shut itself off before firefighters arrived to the scene.

An investigation found that there was no fire extension to the rest of the boat as well.

The scene was turned over to the Coast Guard at 12:51 p.m.