Car runs from police and crashes into Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to an accident after a car ran into a house in the 4900 block of Rachel Street, Saturday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 7:15 p.m. Virginia Beach police say that an officer attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the 400 block of North Witchduck Road. The vehicle pulled over and then fled the fled the traffic stop.

The officer left the traffic stop and went into the same direction that the vehicle fled. The officer then located the suspect vehicle from the traffic stop. The vehicle had left the roadway causing property damage to a fence and struck a residence in the 4900 block of Rachel Street.

Police say that there is damage to the home but is structurally safe.

The passenger of the vehicle was detained by police at the scene. The driver fled the vehicle on foot but following an extensive search was brought into custody.

Charges are still being determined for the driver.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.