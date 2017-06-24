3 juveniles charged for Suffolk armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested three juveniles suspected in an armed robbery that happened late Thursday night.

City officials says that the emergency call came in at 11:22 p.m. on June 22. A woman said that she was robbed at gunpoint in the 200 block of Kensington Boulevard. The victim was not injured.

During the investigation, police detained two juvenile suspects on Friday following a tip. The third suspect was interviewed on Saturday.

The 3, one age 14 and two ages 15, are in custody at Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

Each have been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.