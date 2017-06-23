Video captures woman on hood of moving vehicle in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was caught on video on the hood of a moving vehicle in Virginia Beach.

10 On Your Side obtained video from Alex Lindbergh, who recorded video of the incident. Police say it happened Wednesday. Officers were called to 77th Street and Atlantic Avenue at 5:49 p.m.

According to police, the two people seen in the video got into some kind of fight. A woman called authorities saying she had been assaulted and the person who assaulted her was on the hood of her car as she was driving down Atlantic Avenue.

Police say no one was injured and no one has been charged.