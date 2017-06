PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a Friday night shooting in Portsmouth.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was shot in his side in the 3300 block of Victory Boulevard. Police say he then ran to the 700 block of Bold Street, where he was found.

Emergency crews got a call about the shooting around 9:14 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

