The History of McClure Field at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s no question Naval Station Norfolk has been an important part of the Hampton Roads community for a century.

All month long, 10 On Your Side has been covering its place in history.

But there’s a little known piece of history inside the gates of the Navy base that we’re bringing to your attention.

It’s called McClure Field — and it’s the second oldest brick baseball stadium in the country.

During World War II, the stadium was one of the most popular spots on base.

Not only did sailors get to enjoy exciting games, but also some of the best players from Major League Baseball battled it out on the field.

“They were doing what we do now as morale, welfare, and recreation, putting on entertainment for the sailors,” said Anthony Benning, of Naval Station Norfolk. “The 1942 Naval Training Station team went 92-8. And that was against college, semi pro, and pro teams.”

The Navy is planning to bring back World War II-era excitement back to the ballpark — with a throwback game set for next week.

Tonight, 10 On Your Side’s Deanna LeBlanc will share some of the history of McClure Field.