State police investigate NN/Williamsburg International Airport after audit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police have launched an investigation into past business practices at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, after a state audit found widespread issues with airport spending.

Agency spokeswoman Corinne N. Geller says Virginia State Police are looking for evidence of a violation of state law. Agents with the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the IRS’s criminal investigation division and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General interviewed a series of employees Tuesday.

Geller released the following statement about the investigation:

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal’s Chesapeake Field Office did conduct Tuesday a series of interviews with employees of the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport as part of an ongoing investigation into past business operations related to the airport. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

Airport Acting Executive Director Sandy Wanner says he set up the interviews for the agents but was not told what they concerned.

A Virginia Department of Transportation audit said the airport’s spending issues included an improper loan guarantee to a startup airline that cost $4.5 million in taxpayer money.