Portsmouth School Board appoints new student representatives

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth School Board appointed two rising seniors as its student representatives for the 2017 to 2018 school year on Thursday.

Ian Robinson form Churchland High School will serve as the student representative, while Cassandra Tynes from I.C. Norcom High School will be the alternate student representative, in case Robinson is unable to attend a meeting.

Robinson is a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and the National Spanish Honor Society. He is also captain of the High School Scholastic Bowl Quiz Team.

Tynes is also involved in school and community activities such as the National Honor Society, the varsity softball team and the Portsmouth Chapter of Delta GEMS, a youth outreach program for at-risk, African-American adolescent girls.

As a student representative, Robinson will attend all regular, open meetings and complete assignments for research and data collection when requested by the school board. Student representatives do not vote, attend closed meetings or have access to confidential information like student or personnel records.

Last year, the school board created the student representative position in order to increase student input in board decisions and provide leadership opportunities.

Ian will serve on the Portsmouth City School Board during the 2017-2018 school year.

Robinson and Tynes will replace MyKayla Moore, the first ever Portsmouth student representative, who served this past school year.