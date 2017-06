VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is wanted in Virginia Beach for stealing razors from a Walgreens in early May.

Police say the man in the surveillance images entered a store on Wesleyan Drive on May 5 at 9:30 a.m.

He proceeded to fill a basket with Gillette razor blades before running out of the store. This man then got into a car that was waiting and running.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize this man or know anything about the robbery.