Police: Man injured in carjacking at Hampton Waffle House

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 73-year-old man was injured Thursday after he was carjacked at a Hampton Waffle House.

Hampton police say the man picked up two unknown men and drove them to the Waffle House on West Mercury Boulevard.

As the man got out of the car, police say one of the suspects jumped in the driver’s seat and fled the parking lot.

Police say the elderly man was hit by an open door in the process. He was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries described as not life-threatening.

The stolen vehicle is a 1995 two-door, maroon Mercury Cougar with Virginia plates JCD-2292, according to police.

If you see this car or have information on the incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.