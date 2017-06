PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break in Portsmouth has shut down operations at a school.

Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson Cherise Newsome says the water main break is near S.H. Clarke Academy on Turnpike Road.

Newsome says all summer programs and activities have been cancelled for Friday.

It is unclear if water services have been impacted at nearby homes.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the break. Stay tuned for updates.