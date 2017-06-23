Norfolk Nighthawks returns for summer season this Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A summer program for young adults is scheduled to return this Friday in Norfolk.

This is the second year for the Norfolk Nighthawks — a program aimed at inspiring young adults and keeping them off the streets with positive activities.

The city says men’s and women’s basketball leagues will start with all-star games at 9:30 p.m. at the Norview Community Center.

Mayor Kenny Alexander and members of council will participate in the season tip-off.

This summer program is centered on pick-up basketball games — but also features game and fitness rooms, computers labs and access to mentors.

More information about the schedule and times for the program can be found here.