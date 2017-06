VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Virginia Beach.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Minneapolis Drive at 3:10 p.m.

Police have not provided further information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates as more information becomes available.

