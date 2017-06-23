Police: Man robs Newport News bank, takes off in white sedan

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Newport News bank Friday.

At 2:05 p.m., officers were called to the Towne Bank at 1 Old Oyster Point Road. Police say a man entered the bank, approached a teller and passed a note demanding money. The suspect also placed a handgun on the counter during the robbery.

Police say cash was put in a bag and the suspect ran to the InTown Suites next to the bank, where he got into a white sedan driven by another man. A dye pack was activated after the suspect took off.

Some money was recovered at the scene, but it’s not clear how much the suspect got away with.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities described the suspect as a black male in his 50s, with facial hair. He was wearing a blue shirt with red stripes and faded blue jeans.

Police are still investigating. If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.