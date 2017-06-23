Live entertainment part of Norfolk Premium Outlets opening festivities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Expect lots of music and family-friendly festivities at Norfolk Premium Outlets in next week’s grand opening.

The new outlet mall is opening June 29 boasting a bevy of name-brand stores — including Nike, Reebok, Banana Republic and Steve Madden.

A Beach Party Bash is set to take place Friday, June 30. This will be a 1960’s-inspired beach part with games, music and a beach ball drop.

Certain stores will be taking part of the opening celebration with with in-store events Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2.

The grand opening celebration will officially get underway June 29 at 10 a.m.

More information on the grand opening can be found at this link.

