Just in time for hurricane season, Dare County opens new command center

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County is heading into hurricane season with a new command center.

The facility in Manteo will be used as a headquarters during emergency situations or other large gatherings in the Outer Banks.

“Without it, we wouldn’t be able to do what we would need to do,” said Director of Emergency Management Drew Pearson.

Pearson says the building opened in April and the county worked hard to have it ready for hurricane season.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s busy or not, it just takes one storm here in Dare County or in the Tidewater area and you can have a terrible season. We can’t live on hope so, we got to prepare and be ready,” he said.

Pearson says the building costs around $14 million and was built through a grant and money given by county commissioners.

The facility comes equipped with a kitchen area, beds, bathrooms and other rooms that will be needed to weather a storm.

Pearson says that the communication and decisions made in the building will help save lives across the Outer Banks and it’s important to keep up good communication with their partners to ensure safety.

“I hope as we go into hurricane season, our relationships to get our info out to the public is going to be as great as it can be. Without our partners at WAVY, we’re not able to get the message out, especially here in northeast North Carolina and getting our citizens aware is a group effort,” he said.