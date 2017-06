VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A minor fuel spill at the Rudee Inlet of Virginia Beach has been fixed, according to a fire department spokesman.

The spill was reported just after 10:35 a.m. according to dispatch.

Public Information Officer Art Kohn says the leak was small and has been fixed. There is no sheen on the water.

Fire department crews are responded, but have since been pulled from the scene.

