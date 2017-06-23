Extended closure set for bridge replacement in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An extended closure is set to begin next week for a bridge replacement project in Isle of Wight County.

VDOT says crews will close Route 662 (Whippingham Parkway) to replace the bridge over Ragged Island Creek.

The closure is scheduled to start June 26 and last through November.

A signed detour will be in place, and VDOT says residents will be able to get to their homes through Route 17 or Channell Way (Route 663).

VDOT says crews will be replacing pre-existing box culverts with a two-lane bridge.