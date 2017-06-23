Dog sexually assaulted with a broom in Isle of Wight County, vets say

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WTTG/WAVY) — In a disturbing case of animal abuse, a dog is being treated after veterinarians say she was sexually assaulted with a broom.

Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax County says “Huggles,” a beagle-basset hound mix was picked up as a stray in Isle of Wight on May 8. When the dog was brought to the animal rescue, workers said she was in a tremendous amount of pain and appeared to have a uterine infection.

The shelter spayed Huggles and put her on antibiotics. Later, though, the dog ran into other unexplained health issues.

The rescue took X-rays and found upsetting results. Vets said it appeared Huggles had been sexually assaulted with a broom handle and the plastic end broke off inside her, causing horrific infection.

Huggles is expected to make a full recovery. She’s currently with a foster family in Falls Church, Virginia. Huggles has one more appointment with the vet. She should be up for adoption after she gets a clean bill of health.

Homeward Trails says they’re working closely with Isle of Wight Animal Control to find the person who committed the monstrous act.

“We are working together to file an official report in hopes that a message to the larger community can be issued,” We will be offering a reward for any information that leads to the perpetrator.

If you’d like to help pay for Huggles’ vet bills, click here.