Developers discuss plans to revitalize downtown Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Developers presented their strategy to revitalize downtown Hampton on Tuesday.

In their presentation, development firm WVS and Virginia Beach-based Saunders + Crause Architects focused on the demographics in the area, which are largely baby boomers and millennials. Developers discussed ideas that would attract and keep those groups in Hampton and ways to better use the city’s waterfront.

The plan would be a mixed-use development that would include a destination restaurant on the waterfront and a new building for Virginia Tech’s Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center, which is currently located behind the Virginia Air & Space Center on S. King Street.

The first phase of development would begin by filling empty lots and parking lots at the intersection of King Street and Settlers Landing Road.

The first phase proposes to bring 215 new residences — apartments and town homes — and more than 35,000 square feet of commercial space. Architectural and design concepts would pull from the industrial and historical buildings that already exist in the area.

The plan has not been approved yet. You can see the full development strategy here.