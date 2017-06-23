Crews to work on traffic signals at Sandbridge Rd intersection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Virginia Beach will be conducting traffic signal work at an intersection on Sandbridge Road this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be pulling wire and installing signal brackets, as well as other items, at the intersection of Sandbridge and Heritage Park Drive/Entrada Drive.

No work will be done during the day Saturday, but city officials say crews will restart at 11:55 p.m. by installing new signals. This is expected to be completed by 9 a.m. Sunday.

City officials say there will be intermittent stoppages, lane shifts and reduction to one lane for traffic.

The city posted a map of the work on its website.