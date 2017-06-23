Bergano’s attorney to get around $200K in Va. Beach eminent domain case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Taxpayers in the City of Virginia Beach got somewhat of a break in a recently settled eminent domain case.

WAVY’s Andy Fox reports Joe Waldo, the attorney for Joseph Bergano, wanted $600,000 in attorney fees. The city thought he was due $94,000.

Federal judge Henry Morgan said Friday he did not think the case was special enough to warrant the legal fees Waldo thought he deserved. Waldo will get around $200,000.

“There has to be some reduction … Mr. Waldo’s hours were filled in long after the work was performed, and the starting date is difficult to determine when the clock started running.”

The city recently settled with Bergano for $175,000. City attorney fees for Kaufman & Canoles attorney Hunter Sims was in excess of $336,000, including expert witness fees and other fees.

Of Waldo’s fees, Morgan said Friday, “I don’t think the plaintiff can recover expert witness fees … I believe a reasonable legal fee is around $200,000.”

Bergano, a dentist, took the city to court because they told him he could stay in his building but he had already made plans to move and thought he should be compensated.

