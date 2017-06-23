As predicted, 76ers take Fultz no. 1, Ball goes no. 2 to Lakers in NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers selected guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Fultz averaged 23.2 points last season at Washington, tops among freshmen, and added 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, the only Division I player to reach those stats. He walked across the stage Thursday night at Barclays Center wearing red sneakers made of basketballs.

The 76ers had the No. 1 pick for the second straight year after trading with the Boston Celtics on Monday. Now they add Fultz to a promising young core that includes Rookie of the Year finalists Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, plus Ben Simmons, the top pick from last year who sat out all season with a foot injury.

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball and his dad are staying home with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers selected Ball with the second overall pick, staking a big portion of their future on the talented UCLA playmaker.

Ball seems certain to become the starting point guard in coach Luke Walton’s up-tempo offense after D’Angelo Russell is traded to Brooklyn.

The Lakers don’t appear concerned by LaVar Ball, the voluble father with aspirations of building a global sports empire around his three talented sons. Ball raised his family in the Los Angeles suburbs.

Ball receives comparisons to Jason Kidd for his offensive abilities. He led the nation with 7.7 assists per game while quarterbacking the highest-scoring offense in Division I, and he scored consistently despite an unorthodox shot.