633d Air Base Wing holds change of command ceremony

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Tyler assumed command of the 633d Air Base Wing during a change of command ceremony at Langley Air Force Base.

Tyler replaces Col. Caroline Miller as commander of three groups that provide installation support to more than 18,000 Air Force and Army personnel, including Headquarters Air Combat Command, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, four operational wings, four brigades and more than 20 major associated units.

From June 2002 to May 2006, Tyler served as the 1st Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight commander, the 1st Fighter Wing executive officer, and on the Air Combat Command staff at Langley. Tyler returned as the 633d Mission Support Group deputy commander from July 2011 to May 2013.

“I look forward to supporting the JBLE mission, our community and our families, as we continue to strive to be the model joint base for the Department of Defense,” said Tyler.