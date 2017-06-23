17th Street Surf Shop moving headquarters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An iconic business is relocating their headquarters.

The 17th Street Surf Shop has leased 7,500 square feet in the 2500 block of Horse Pasture Road for their headquarters, distribution and receiving operations.

The company provides surf and skate style to its customers with a vast array of surfboards, skateboards and accessories. The stores also carry quality popular sportswear lines and shoes.

Also there is a plan to hire 10 employees for the retail locations with salaries of $36,000 and two senior management positions at the new headquarters with average salaries of $50,000 excluding benefits.

There are six stores; two in Virginia Beach, two in Chesapeake in addition to stores in Kill Devil Hills and Wilmington, N.C.