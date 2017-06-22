York County cat tests positive for rabies

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A kitten in the Valor Court area of York County has tested positive for rabies.

This area is located near Queen’s Lake Middle School.

The rabid cat is black and is part of a litter of 10 to 12-week-old kittens.

Anyone who may have been exposed to this animal is asked to contact the health department at 757-603-4277, or York County Animal Control after hours at 757-890-3601.

Those who think their pets may have had contact with the kitten are also asked to call. According to the health department, exposure can include bites, scratches or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth.