Woman gets 20-year prison sentence for heroin overdose death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for her part in the distribution of heroin to someone who overdosed and died.

Julie Rae Rock, 38, pleaded guilty on March 13.

Court documents say in November 2015, Rock bought heroin that contained fentanyl from Robert Alan Durkee.

Prosecutors say Rock then gave the heroin to the victim at a hotel in Newport News. The victim almost immediately fell to the ground. Rock left the victim there and hotel staff found his body later that day.

The victim’s cause of death was determined to be acute combined heroin and fentanyl intoxication.

Durkee was sentenced on June 8 to 20 years in prison for his role in the overdose death.