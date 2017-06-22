Weekend closures on southbound Kempsville Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers who frequently use southbound Kempsville Road will have to take detours during the upcoming weekends.

There will be closures from Center Drive to Blackstone Street starting at 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Closures will last from June 23 to June 26, as well as July 7 to July 10.

According to VDOT, the left lane of northbound Kempsville Road will be closed, reducing traffic to one lane in that area.

There will be a detour directing traffic to turn left on Center Drive and right on Newtown Road, then back to Kempsville Road.

Entrances to First Baptist Norfolk and Calvary Presbyterian will remain open, as well as the sidewalk to the east of the northbound lanes of traffic.

The lane closures will allow VDOT’s construction contractor for the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project to drill shafts in the median of Kempsville Road for pier foundations to support a new bridge over Kempsville Road.