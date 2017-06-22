Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert for 4-year-old girl

4-year-old Kimberly Long

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for the man they say abducted a girl in southwest Virginia.

They say 4-year-old Kimberly Long is in extreme danger.  The Smyth County Sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Joel Long likely abducted her.  The two were last seen around 9:30 Wednesday night.  Police have not said how they are related.

Joel Long

 

They may be driving in a 1998 maroon colored Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck heading towards the Roanoke area.

If you’ve seen them, call state police at 1-800-882-4453 or 911.