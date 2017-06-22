Training at Fort Eustis to include flares, blank ammunition

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) – A training exercise will be conducted at the Joint Base Langley–Eustis facility from June 23 to June 27.

Base officials said in a news release the training will last from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the James River Fleet.

Noise concerns are expected to be minimal, but officials say some local residents may see flares.

Residents may also hear the firing of blank ammunition, which sounds like live gunshots.

For more information, contact the Fort Eustis Public Affairs office at 757-878-4920 or usaf.jble.633-abw.mbx.eustispa@mail.mil.