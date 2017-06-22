SWAT team finds heroin in Suffolk home during search

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a man on a drug charge in Suffolk Thursday morning.

Officers executed a search warrant related to illegal drugs in the 1800 block of White Marsh Road.

During the search, authorities found “evidence consistent with the distribution of heroin” in the residence, including heroin ready to be distributed and heroin that had not yet been packaged.

Fifty-three-year-old Qasim S. Azeezuddin was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and is being held behind bars with no bond. More charges are pending, police say.