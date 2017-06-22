Special Report: An Uncertain Future

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is investigating after jet fuel spread through a Virginia Beach neighborhood in May.

A month ago, a fuel switch in the wrong position lead to 94,000 gallons of jet fuel spilling at NAS oceana. Thousands of gallons poured into several nearby neighborhoods.

Richard Madden was one of the people who left their home because of the fumes. After weeks away, he finally returned.

However, Madden is concerned about his health and the health of his neighbors.

“It’s probably one of the most terrible things I’ve been through in my life, to be honest with you,” Madden said. “I just wanna be sure there’s no long term effects from this…that we’re gonna pay for this later.”

The Navy announced Thursday that officials would be announcing disciplinary and corrective actions being taken in the aftermath of the spill.

