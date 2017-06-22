Hazmat situation at Riverside Regional Medical Center; 4 employees being treated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Four Riverside Regional Medical Center employees are being treated after a hazardous material situation at the hospital Thursday.

Peter Glagola with Riverside tells 10 On Your Side that the hazmat incident was called in to emergency officials at 4:15 p.m. The fire department is on scene.

Glagola says xylene was spilled in a lab in the hospital’s basement. Xylene is used as a solvent, according to the National Institutes of Health. Exposure can occur via inhalation, ingestion, eye or skin contact. Its main effect can cause depression of the central nervous system, with symptoms including headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting.

Four employees are being treated in the hospital’s emergency room. It’s not clear if those employees were injured or if they are just being evaluated.

Riverside officials say the spill has been contained, but the odor remains. The hospital has shut down its heating and air conditioning system to ensure the odor doesn’t spread. Officials are working with firefighters to ventilate the building.

The lab where the spill happened was evacuated. Patients in other areas of the hospital have not been affected.

