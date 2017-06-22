Police: Man pepper-sprayed, arrested after assaulting officer in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested Wednesday for assaulting a police officer in Norfolk.

Shortly after 3 p.m., 41-year-old Tramyne Hickmon, of Havlock, North Carolina, approached an officer in the 100 block of Saint Paul’s Boulevard and said someone was trying to kill him. As police began investigating, authorities say Hickmon’s behavior became erratic and he tried to return to his vehicle.

As an officer reached for Hickmon to try to help, Hickmon punched the officer several times in the face, according to police. He was apprehended after the officer used pepper spray.

Hickmon was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for decontamination of the pepper spray, as is standard procedure, per police. After he was released from the hospital, Hickmon was taken to the Norfolk City Jail, where he’s being held without bond. He’s charged with felony assault on a police officer.

Police say based on evidence recovered at the scene, the incident is being investigated by detectives to determine whether or not more charges are warranted.

