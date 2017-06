PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week’s Pet Pal is Maggie. She’s a four-year old hound mix from the Portsmouth Humane Society.

Maggie is very calm and tolerant, which would make her a great dog for a family with children.

If you’d like to make Maggie a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Portsmouth Humane Society at (757) 397-6004.