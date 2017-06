WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 64 in York County Thursday morning, prompting a closure on the westbound side.

VDOT said all westbound lanes were blocked near Humelsine Parkway due to the crash. Motorists were being diverted at mile marker 242 and Route 199.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

