Woman charged in overnight chase from Chesapeake to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is facing charges following an overnight police chase from Chesapeake to Portsmouth.

Chesapeake police say the chase started around 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of Taylor Road and Portsmouth Boulevard.

An officer tried to make a routine traffic stop, but driver refused to stop.

The officer chased chased the driver into Portsmouth where the driver hit a curb in the 400 block of Mohican Drive, causing the car to become disabled.

The driver, Tammie Becker, was taken in to custody.

Becker has been charged with felony eluding, disregarding a red light and driving while revoked.

There were no injuries or property damage, according to police.