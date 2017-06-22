Judge to hear lawsuit of alleged on-campus rape at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A federal judge in Norfolk is expected to make a ruling Thursday on a lawsuit filed against Old Dominion University.

A woman claims the school failed to prevent or reasonably respond to a sexual assault committed against her when she was a freshman there.

She says she’s gone through emotional and physical suffering because of the school’s conduct.

The lawsuit alleges the woman was 18 years old in October of 2014 when a campus visitor raped her in her room at the Virginia House, a residence hall on campus.

She alleges that after she reported it, ODU Police held her for eight hours and subjected her to intense questioning — despite needing medical help.

The woman was unable to get food, water, or use of a bathroom, according to the paperwork.

In court filings, the university denied it showed an indifference to the woman’s report of sexual assault, and said that it immediately conducted an investigation and gave no-contact orders to the alleged attacker.

ODU also claims the woman filed her complaint in court too late, outside of the statute of limitations.

In a prior statement, an ODU spokesperson said, “Old Dominion University takes reports of sexual assault seriously. We treat students with compassion, dignity and respect.”

The plaintiff is asking for a jury trial, seeking $75,000 in damages and other measures — like requiring ODU to send timely warnings to students.

