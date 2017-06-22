Concourse blocked off at ORF due to suspicious package

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A concourse at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) has been blocked off as authorities investigate a suspicious package.

Airport spokesman Charlie Braden says a package was going through a security checkpoint scanner — when an alarm went off, alerting Transportation Security Administration authorities.

A concourse has been blocked off, with no entry being allowed, Braden says. Certain roads around the airport will also be blocked.

Braden says the situation started around 7:50 a.m.

Images from inside the airport show police tape blocking off access to Concourse B.

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates on WAVY.com.