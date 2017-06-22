New images show efforts to save life of inmate who died at HRRJ

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your side has obtained new images of the moments before a man died at Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Henry Stewart died from a perforated stomach ulcer. His family is suing the jail, claiming staff ignored multiple pleas for medical help.

Now, 10 On Your Side has images of the efforts made to save his life moments after he made his final plea.

The images — still frames from security video inside the jail — show that at 9:30 p.m. on August 5, 2016, a group of nurses responded to Stewart’s cell. However, they leave not long after. Stewart stays in his cell.

Stewart had been complaining for weeks about the inability to keep food down.

According to the images obtained by 10 On Your Side, almost three hours later, in the early moments of August 6, the nurses return to Stewart’s cell. There are not images of what happens next, but 10 On Your Side confirmed Stewart was wheeled on a stretcher to a medical station, where he was evaluated and soon becomes unresponsive.

According to the images, at 12:36 a.m. six jail guards wheeled Stewart down a hallway and began to perform CPR — more than three hours after nurses initially responded to Stewart’s cell. One jail staff member even jumps on top of the gurney, and continues compressions. But Stewart doesn’t get better. Six minutes later, according to the jail’s incident report, someone calls a code blue. 911 is called, but Stewart is never transported to the hospital. He dies while still in the jail.

Stewart’s family still has questions, like why didn’t those medical staff nurse, who visited his cell at 9:30 at night, transport him? How did they determine then that he did not need to go to the medical department? And what about his repeated requests for medical help over the course of several weeks?

10 On Your Side has been told the jail has yet to be served with that lawsuit, so they are not yet prepared to respond.