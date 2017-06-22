Navy to announce disciplinary actions in Oceana jet fuel spill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the U.S. Navy are expected to announce disciplinary actions and corrective measures being taken following last months jet fuel spill at Naval Air Station Oceana.

Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, the Navy’s Mid-Atlantic Region Commander, is holding a news conference Friday morning to provide an update on the cleanup efforts, as well as the results of an investigation.

An incident May 10 resulted in 94,000 of JP-5 jet fuel to spill at Oceana. Officials said last month that a fuel switch was in the wrong position during a transfer, causing fuel to be routed into a smaller tank — leading to an overflow.

The overflow of fuel was not discovered until several hours after it occurred.

Officials said last month that 25,000 gallons of the overflowed field went off base and into the community — with some going into nearby waterways. The Navy offered temporary relocation to residents in neighborhoods near the base.

It is unclear what sort of disciplinary and corrective actions the Navy is taking regarding the spill.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.