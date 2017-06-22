NASA launches rocket from Wallop’s Island

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA on Thursday launched a Terrier-Improved Orion suborbital sounding rocket from the Wallops Island Flight Facility.

The rocket was carrying various experiments from a handful of programs, including RockOn! and RockSat-C.

NASA says the rocket’s payload was expected to land in the Atlantic Ocean, after flying to nearly 73 miles altitude.

Thursday’s launch comes in the midst of several attempts by NASA to launch a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket.

That launch has been delayed nine times, and is now scheduled for Saturday, June 24, with a window of 9:07 p.m. to 9:22 p.m.

Launch update: Clouds are preventing the launch of the Terrier-Improved Malemute, next attempt is Saturday, June 24 from 9:07-9:22 p.m. — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) June 20, 2017

