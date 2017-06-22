Medical Examiner: Woman killed on Valentine’s Day died from cyanide poisoning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman killed in the driveway of her Virginia Beach home on Valentine’s Day died from cyanide poisoning, a Medical Examiner has confirmed.

Joseph Merlino III is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ellie Tran in February.

Tran reportedly told officers the night Feb. 14 she was attacked by someone in her driveway. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Merlino was later arrested near the Farmville area.

Prosecutors said in a March hearing that someone pinned Tran to the ground and injected her with cyanide.

The Medical Examiner confirmed to 10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks Wednesday that cyanide poisoning lead to Tran’s death.

