VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man wanted for the murder of a woman who was found dead in Virginia Beach turned himself in on Thursday, police say.

Zorobabel Matthan Griggs was wanted for murder in the death of 36-year-old Keisa Overby Staton, of Chesapeake.

Police found Staton dead inside a vacant apartment on Gourmet Way on June 12.

Griggs is being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

