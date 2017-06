SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Wednesday night in downtown Suffolk.

Police say it happened around 6:28 p.m. in the 400 block of Smith Street.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot while walking in the area. Police say he suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.