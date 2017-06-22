Man found guilty of murder in death of Newport News mother

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found guilty Thursday of killing a mother of two in Newport News last year.

Anthony Mark Smith, Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Twenty-five-year-old DaShanika Sherrod was found shot dead in an apartment off of Heritage Way on Jan. 4, 2016.

Investigators said at the time that Smith forced his way into the apartment and then killed Sherrod. Sherrod’s mother and two children — ages five and eight — were in the home at the time.

Sherrod’s family told 10 On Your Side she was dating Smith for some time, but broke things off shortly before the shooting. The family says the relationship was tumultuous.

Smith will be sentenced on Aug. 11.