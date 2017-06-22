Man found guilty of murder in deadly Portsmouth shooting, robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found guilty Thursday of robbing and killing Terrance Johnson at the Marsh Landing Apartments in 2016.

The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office say Rufus Dillard, of Norfolk, was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The jury recommended Dillard be sentenced to life in prison plus 13 years.

Prosecutors say an eyewitness saw Dillard shoot into a vehicle Johnson was inside. While walking away, the witness said Dillard raised his hood and made eye contact.

Johnson was shot eight times. Evidence shown in court revealed his pockets were turned out and his cell phone was missing.

There were also particles of gunshot residue on Dillard’s hands, according to prosecutors. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office also says immediately after detectives told Dillard they’d be testing his hands for gunshot residue, but before the test was done, Dillard broke a bag of ice he had in his hands and washed them with the water and ice inside the bag.

While in jail, prosecutors say Dillard confessed to the murder and admitted to shooting Johnson eight times, turning out his pockets and robbing him of his cell phone.

Johnson was Dillard’s cousin, according to prosecutors.