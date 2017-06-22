Lower stern lifted onto future carrier John F. Kennedy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Shipbuilders in Newport News on Thursday placed the lower stern on a future U.S. aircraft carrier.

John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is being constructed in Newport News as the second in the new Gerald R. Ford-class. The future USS Ford was recently delivered to the US Navy, and is scheduled to be christened next month.

The lower stern on the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy weighs more than 900-metric tons. It contains the ship’s rudders, tanks, steering gear rooms, and electrical power distribution room.